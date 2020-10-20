Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: Doctors Are People’s Greatest Support at the Moment
„I congratulate all doctors. Keep being devoted to your great mission – to save lives, to take care and to help.” This is what Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov published on his Facebook page regarding the day on which we celebrate all doctors.
“During these difficult times, you have a great responsibility. The health care system has never faced such challenge. For months, you have been in an unequal battle with the coronavirus. You made great efforts, you took lots of risks. You and your families gave up many things. But at the moment you are people’s greatest support. We appreciate your professionalism and courage. I want to show my deepest appreciation to all those doctors who lost their lives while fighting with the virus. Because of them and because of the efforts that each of us is making I ask you to be responsible and disciplined – this is the best way to support our doctors”, also wrote Boyko Borrisov.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: New National Logistics Center to Fight Against COVID-19
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cold but Sunny
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 1000 Newly Registered Cases, 22 Deaths
- » COVID-19 in UK: Wales is Going Into Sharp Lockdown from Friday
- » Bulgarian Church Celebrates the Famous Saint John of Rila
- » 90 Dead, 34 Missing in Central Vietnam's Floods