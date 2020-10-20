COVID-19: Ireland Will Impose Lockdown

World | October 20, 2020, Tuesday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19: Ireland Will Impose Lockdown internet

Ireland will impose restrictions on level 5 coronavirus across the country for six weeks, said Prime Minister Michael Martin reported AFP agency.

Ireland issued a nationwide "stay at home" order from midnight Wednesday, as the WHO emergencies director blamed soaring novel coronavirus transmission rates in the northern hemisphere on a failure to enforce quarantines rigorously.

It becomes the first country in the European Union to return to full quarantine.

 Health experts have recommended the introduction of the most severe Level 5 restrictions to stop the increase in COVID-19 infections in the country.

While all non-essential retail businesses in #Ireland will be on coronavirus lockdown, schools and childcare facilities are to remain open "because we cannot and will not allow our children and young people's futures to be another victim of this disease".

Not only will shops and hairdressers have to be closed, but people will also be told to stay at home and only be allowed to run and fitness up to 5 km from their homes./AFP

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, ireland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria