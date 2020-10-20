COVID-19: Ireland Will Impose Lockdown

Ireland will impose restrictions on level 5 coronavirus across the country for six weeks, said Prime Minister Michael Martin reported AFP agency.

Ireland issued a nationwide "stay at home" order from midnight Wednesday, as the WHO emergencies director blamed soaring novel coronavirus transmission rates in the northern hemisphere on a failure to enforce quarantines rigorously.

It becomes the first country in the European Union to return to full quarantine.

Health experts have recommended the introduction of the most severe Level 5 restrictions to stop the increase in COVID-19 infections in the country.

While all non-essential retail businesses in #Ireland will be on coronavirus lockdown, schools and childcare facilities are to remain open "because we cannot and will not allow our children and young people's futures to be another victim of this disease".

Not only will shops and hairdressers have to be closed, but people will also be told to stay at home and only be allowed to run and fitness up to 5 km from their homes./AFP