Weather in Bulgaria: Cold but Sunny

Sunny day almost all over the country. An exception is Southeastern Bulgaria, where the clouds will be more significant with the possibility of insignificant precipitation. In the early hours of the day the temperatures will be low - in many places in Central and Western Bulgaria the thermometers will show from 0 to 5 degrees with conditions for autumn frosts. In the early afternoon the values ​​will reach between 13 and 18 degrees. The warmest - around the Black Sea coast, in the Fore-Balkans, in Northeastern Bulgaria and in the extreme Southwest.

Sunny weather in the mountains, although much colder. Moderate wind with temperatures from 4 to 11 degrees. More significant clouds with light precipitation - only in Strandzha and Sakar.

