COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 1000 Newly Registered Cases, 22 Deaths

A new sad record in the number of infected for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. According to the National Information Portal, the number of newly registered exceeded the psychological limit of 1000 and on Monday 1024 positive tests were registered out of a total of 4 406 tests, which is 23.2%.

The death toll is also close to the previous record set on October 12th. During the past 24 hours, 22 people have died, the total number exceeding 1000 and after Monday it is 1008.

There are 1,562 people in hospital, 88 of whom are in intensive care units. The number of currently active cases is 12,366. The most infected are in Sofia, 292, followed by Plovdiv with 109 and Burgas - 63. 210 people were cured.

