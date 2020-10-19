COVID-19 in UK: Wales is Going Into Sharp Lockdown from Friday
The big story in the UK today is Wales which will go in to national lockdown from Friday for just over two weeks, until 9 November. The 17-day "sharp, deep" lockdown starts from this Friday at 18:00 BST reported BBC.
All non-essential shops, leisure facilities and places of worship in Wales must close.
Welsh primary schools and pupils of age 7 and 8 years will return as usual after half term but older students must study at home.
All gatherings between households in Wales will be banned, whether indoors or outdoors.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 395 New Cases, Every Fourth Test Is Positive
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 603 New CaseS, 11228 Active CaseS, 10 Deaths
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record Again 998 Daily Cases, 1450 in Hospitals
- » COVID-19: Infections in England Risen By 50% Just for One Week
- » COVID-19 in Europe: WHO Urges European Countries for More Strict Measures
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increasing Daily Cases, 14.5 Per Cent Positive of All Tests