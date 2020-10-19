COVID-19 in UK: Wales is Going Into Sharp Lockdown from Friday

Society » HEALTH | October 19, 2020, Monday // 19:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in UK: Wales is Going Into Sharp Lockdown from Friday

The big story in the UK today is Wales which will go in to national lockdown from Friday for just over two weeks, until 9 November. The 17-day "sharp, deep" lockdown starts from this Friday at 18:00 BST reported BBC.

All non-essential shops, leisure facilities and places of worship in Wales must close.

Welsh primary schools and pupils of age 7 and 8 years will return as usual after half term but older students must study at home.

All gatherings between households in Wales will be banned, whether indoors or outdoors.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria