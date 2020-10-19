Head of IMF Georgieva - Bulgaria Could Do More Against COVID-19 and Economic Crisis
Bulgaria has taken serious measures to tackle the pandemic and the economic crisis, but could do more.
This is the opinion of the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, quoted by BTA.
She warned Bulgarian journalists that without decisive measures after the pandemic, inequality in society will increase, and in order to recover from the crisis, we will need fiscal resources and a fairer future-oriented tax policy. "
We can stimulate growth with proportional taxation - said Georgieva. "The pandemic does not hit equally - there are sectors that benefit from it and they not only can but must be involved in supporting the losing sectors. "
Georgieva does not expect countries to take measures to close the economy, although this is not ruled out if the pandemic becomes a catastrophic risk for people, Georgieva said.
