Belarus: Demonstrations Against Lukashenko Continue

In Belarus during the weekend continued the protests against the newly elected “old” president Lukashenko and another 200 people were detained by the police reported France-Presse.

Most arrests were made in the capital Minsk. The downtown was blocked by armored vehicles.

Over 50 000 people took part in demonstrations according to AP. The protesters shouted “ Lukashenko – go away”

Police used rubber bullets against the protesters who threw stones.

Mass protests in Belarus started after the presidential elections on August 9th, which were won by current president Lukashenko with over 80%, according to officials. Many people in Belarus,opposition leaders and most European countries does not recognize the official results.

