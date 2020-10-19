COVID-19: Italy Imposes New Restrictions

In a live tv address to the nation last night, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with a mask on, declared the introduction of a package of measures that tighten restrictions amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.



Mayors will have the power to close public places after 9 p.m., and restaurant opening hours, the number of groups that can gather are limited.

The decision comes after Italy registered the largest daily number of infected for the second day in a row. On Sunday the registered number was 11,705, on Saturday - 10,925. However, Italy also conducts one of the highest numbers of tests in Europe – around 150 000/day on average in the past several days.

Bars and restaurants will close at midnight, but after 6 pm only table service will be allowed, there will be no sitting by the bar. Groups of up to six people will be able to gather.

Conferences, public gatherings and festivals are prohibited.

75% of employees in state institutions will have to work from home. This is also recommended for private sector companies.

The new measures are declared as strictly necessary to avoid new national lockdown, as the one happened in March and April this year when Italy was the most severely hit European country by the coronavirus.