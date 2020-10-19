COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 395 New Cases, Every Fourth Test Is Positive

Society » HEALTH | October 19, 2020, Monday // 08:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 395 New Cases, Every Fourth Test Is Positive pixabay

During the last 24 hours, 395 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 31 have been cured and 18 patients have died, the Unified Information Portal reports. 1581 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours. This means that every fourth test is positive.

1,500 people are currently being treated in hospitals, and the number of people in need of intensive care continues to grow - 74 people are accommodated in such wards. The active cases of those infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria to date are 11,574.

Most new infected are registered in the capital - 145 s, in second place is the city of Sliven with 84 new cases of coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,551 medical workers have been infected in Bulgaria, of which 565 doctors and 513 nurses.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria