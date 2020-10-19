COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 395 New Cases, Every Fourth Test Is Positive

During the last 24 hours, 395 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 31 have been cured and 18 patients have died, the Unified Information Portal reports. 1581 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours. This means that every fourth test is positive.

1,500 people are currently being treated in hospitals, and the number of people in need of intensive care continues to grow - 74 people are accommodated in such wards. The active cases of those infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria to date are 11,574.

Most new infected are registered in the capital - 145 s, in second place is the city of Sliven with 84 new cases of coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,551 medical workers have been infected in Bulgaria, of which 565 doctors and 513 nurses.