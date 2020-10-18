COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 603 New Case, 11228 Active Case, 10 Deaths

Society » HEALTH | October 18, 2020, Sunday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 603 New Case, 11228 Active Case, 10 Deaths pixabay.com

Bulgaria: 603 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours. 4,602 PCR tests were performed, according to the Unified Information Portal. The number of active cases is 11,228. 1,484 people are hospitalized, of which 79 are in intensive care units.

The largest number of infected is in Sofia - 196 people, followed by Plovdiv - 62 and Burgas - 32 people.

In the last 24 hours, 37 people have been cured. There are 10 dead.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria