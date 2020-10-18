COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 603 New Case, 11228 Active Case, 10 Deaths
Bulgaria: 603 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours. 4,602 PCR tests were performed, according to the Unified Information Portal. The number of active cases is 11,228. 1,484 people are hospitalized, of which 79 are in intensive care units.
The largest number of infected is in Sofia - 196 people, followed by Plovdiv - 62 and Burgas - 32 people.
In the last 24 hours, 37 people have been cured. There are 10 dead.
