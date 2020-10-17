COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record Again 998 Daily Cases, 1450 in Hospitals
pixabay.com
A new record of new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria per day - 998 in 7 442 PCR tests, according to the latest data published on the Unified Information Portal. Positive samples are 13.4% of the total number of tests. The most newly infected are in the capital - 306, followed by Plovdiv with 107 cases and Sliven - with 58.
1,450 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, 76 are in the intensive care unit.
14 people died and 197 were cured.
