100 Days of Protests, Fifth Great People’s Uprising in Bulgaria

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in downtown Sofia for the fifth "Great People's Uprising".

This is the 100th evening of anti-government protests, which demand the resignation of the current government and the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

The anti-government protest today will include four MEPs - Claire Daly, Ramona Strugaria, Ivan Sincic and Paul Tang.

The organizers of the protests declared that this is the last big protest of its kind held in this manner.

So far, four major protests have taken place, titled as “Great People Uprisings” in September and October, while the protests are going on since July.

For 100 days, the protesters' demands remained unchanged - they demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the entire government, the resignation of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, because of corruption and misuse of power and the holding of fair elections immediately.