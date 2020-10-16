COVID-19: Infections in England up 50% just for One Week
Coronavirus cases in England have risen by 50% in a week, reported BBC, quoting survey from the Office for National Statistics.
Approximately one in 160 people in homes in England had coronavirus in the week ending 8 October, which equates to 336,500 people.
This figure is approximately 50% higher than the figure for the previous week - 224,000.
The ONS further estimates there are 27,900 new infections each day in private homes in England, up just over 60% on last week’s figure (17,200).
Since the survey is of homes, it doesn't include outbreaks in communal residences such as university student halls.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Europe: WHO Urges European Countries for More Strict Measures
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increasing Daily Cases, 14.5 Per Cent Positive of All Tests
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Anti-Record - 819 Registered Cases
- » Bulgaria Registered a Record Number of Newly COVID-19 Infected in One Day - 785
- » Bulgaria: GPs Will Give Referrals for PCR Tests
- » Bulgaria's Government Is Allocating BGN 5 Million for the Drug Remdesivir