COVID-19: Infections in England up 50% just for One Week

Coronavirus cases in England have risen by 50% in a week, reported BBC, quoting survey from the Office for National Statistics.

Approximately one in 160 people in homes in England had coronavirus in the week ending 8 October, which equates to 336,500 people.

This figure is approximately 50% higher than the figure for the previous week - 224,000.

The ONS further estimates there are 27,900 new infections each day in private homes in England, up just over 60% on last week’s figure (17,200).

Since the survey is of homes, it doesn't include outbreaks in communal residences such as university student halls.