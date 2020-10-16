COVID-19: Infections in England Risen By 50% Just for One Week

Society » HEALTH | October 16, 2020, Friday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19: Infections in England Risen By 50% Just for One Week

Coronavirus cases in England have risen by 50% in a week, reported BBC, quoting survey from the Office for National Statistics.

Approximately one in 160 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending 8 October, which equates to 336,500 people.

This figure is approximately 50% higher than the figure for the previous week - 224,000.

The ONS further estimates there are 27,900 new infections each day in private homes in England, up just over 60% on last week’s figure (17,200).

Since the survey is of homes, it doesn't include outbreaks in communal residences such as university student halls.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria