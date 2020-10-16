Finance Minister: Over 600,000 Bulgarians Without Health Insurance

More than 600,000 Bulgarians are expected to be without health insurance at the end of this year. This is stated in a written answer of the finance minister Kiril Ananiev following a question from a group of opposition MPs. Due to the economic crisis in the country, the number of people who do not pay health contributions is expected to increase by 70 000 in 2020.

People without health insurance don’t have the right of free treatment in state and municipal hospitals. But many people who do not have health insurance go to emergency rooms because they cannot be denied treatment in an emergency condition.

All Bulgarian citizens in the country are subject to compulsory health insurance. Bulgarians living and insured in another EU country are not subject to mandatory health insurance in the country. This also applies to the members of their families.

In order to determine the number of people who are obliged to pay health insurance in Bulgaria but don’t do it, there must be clarity about the Bulgarians living and insured abroad.

As of the end of 2019, the total number of Bulgarians without health insurance is 527.7 thousand. If the number of foreigners in the country without insurance is added, the total number is 678,7 thousand.

In connection with the extraordinary epidemic situation, which affects the uninsured citizens, by the end of 2020 the number of uninsured is expected to increase by 15%, said Minister Ananiev.

