COVID-19 in Europe: WHO Urges European Countries for More Strict Measures

Following the sharp increase of new infections all over Europe the head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken. Tough restrictions are described as "absolutely necessary" to save lives.

Dr. Hans Kluge called for tough restrictions to save lives and called them “absolutely necessary” to stop the pandemic and warned that even more drastic steps could be taken in such “unprecedented times.” On Thursday Kluge called for countries and their citizens to be “uncompromising” in their attempts to control the virus. He said the coronavirus is now the fifth leading cause of death in Europe.

At the same time WHO published a report which claims that antiviral drug remdesivir has "little or no effect" on hospital patients with Covid-19. The data is not absolutely conclusive, but the study says it "absolutely excludes" the idea remdesivir can save a significant number of lives, and says the findings are "comfortably compatible" with the drug having no life-saving effect at all reported BBC.