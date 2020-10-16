Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Wind

The day will start with precipitations in Northwestern Bulgaria and a light wind, which in Eastern Bulgaria will be moderate coming from south. The minimum temperatures will be mostly between 6 ° and 11 °C, predicts the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be cloudy during the day. Before noon in Western Bulgaria, and in the afternoon over Central Bulgaria the clouds will be significant and in many places, there will be rain. The quantities in the north-western regions of the country will be significant, where in the evening the wind will be oriented from the north-west and cold air will start to come in. Sunny weather will prevail in the east, there will be still a moderate south wind and temperatures there will remain higher. Maximum temperatures will be from 16 ° to 18 °C in the western regions of the country to 25 ° - 27 °C in the east part.

 In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be 11 and the maximum - 18 degrees C.

