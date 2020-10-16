COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increasing Daily Cases, 14.5 Per Cent Positive of All Tests
Another day with a record number of newly infected with COVID-19. For the last 24 hours, 914 new people have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
They are based on just over 6,300 tests, which means that about 14.5 percent of all tests are positive. The growth is nearly 100 people compared to yesterday.
189 people were cured. There were 15 people who died of coronavirus 24 hours a day.
