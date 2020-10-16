COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increasing Daily Cases, 14.5 Per Cent Positive of All Tests

Society » HEALTH | October 16, 2020, Friday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increasing Daily Cases, 14.5 Per Cent Positive of All Tests

Another day with a record number of newly infected with COVID-19. For the last 24 hours, 914 new people have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

They are based on just over 6,300 tests, which means that about 14.5 percent of all tests are positive. The growth is nearly 100 people compared to yesterday.

189 people were cured. There were 15 people who died of coronavirus 24 hours a day.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria