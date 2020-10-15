Prosecutor General Geshev: Prosecutor’s Office is Not to Blame for All Problems in Bulgaria

“The work of the prosecutor’s office is improving durably,” Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev stated, as he reported, to the National Assembly, on the work of the prosecutor’s office in the first 8 months of his term of office.

He stated that the prosecutor’s office will not allow itself to be dragged into “the election campaigning that is obviously unfolding”.

“I am not saying that the prosecutor’s office is without fault, I am saying that it is not to blame for all problems in this country,” Ivan Geshev stated.

He reported a drop in conventional crime, and also that the fight against corruption in Bulgaria during the current term of office has been the most effective since the start of the transition in the country in 1989.

The National Assembly supported the report of the prosecutor’s office, with only the Bulgarian Socialist Party and one independent MP voting “against.” The parliamentary hearing of the prosecutor general took place at the demand of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

The resignation of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev is one of the main demands of the protests which have been sweeping over the country in the past 3 months./BNR