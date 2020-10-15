Moscow Imposes New COVID-19 Rules for Bars and Discos
Moscow is introducing new rules for access to bars, clubs and dance halls between midnight and 6 am amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.
Both staff and visitors will have to register their phone numbers to access the venues at night, the mayor said. Upon entry, visitors will either scan a QR code or send a text message to a special number 7377. "Naturally, registering phone numbers will not stop coronavirus from spreading in and of itself. However, if one of the visitors later tests positive, we can quickly notify every person present that they were exposed and have to get tested quickly," the mayor said. (ANI/Sputnik)
