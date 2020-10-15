COVID-19 in UK: London and Other Regions with New Restrictions

Millions of people in London will face tougher Tier 2 Covid-19 measures from Saturday, with a ban on households’ members mixing indoors reported BBC.

The region of Essex is also expected to move to high alert restrictions this weekend.

Under Tier 2, households are also barred from mixing in pubs and restaurants and people should aim to reduce use of public transport.

This all comes as Greater Manchester is set to move into the highest 3rd level of Covid-19 restrictions, according to BBC.

The new three-tier system classifies every area of England as being on medium, high or very high alert.