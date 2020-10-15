More Than 300 Thousand Newly Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria

The newly registered unemployed exceeded 300,000 people - according to the latest data from the specialized weekly monitoring of the labor market due to COVID-19 of the National Statistical Institute and the Employment Agency.

The data are for the period from February 3 to the present.

Simultaneously, just over 193,000 people came to work through employment offices.

The analysis of the specialized labor market survey shows that since August 17, the newly registered unemployed across the country have a significant advantage over those in employment, and this is especially clear in the last week of monitoring from 5 to 11 October, when in labor offices 9,900 people are registered and only 6,500 have made a living.

The most drastic difference is in the district of Burgas, where 1,200 are newly registered unemployed against only 250 started work, and the district of Varna, respectively 940 against 270 people.

Social experts explain the trend of rising unemployment in recent weeks, especially in maritime areas, with the exhaustion of the positive effect of seasonal employment in the summer - especially in the hotel and restaurant industry.