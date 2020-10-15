Protests in Bulgaria: 98 Days Anti-Government Protests

98th day of anti-government protests in Bulgaria

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the government of Boyko Borissov and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev in Bulgaria.

This Wednesday, the protest began in front of the courthouse. The campaign, entitled "Justice without a cap," Justice for Everyone organized the initiative.

The focus of yesterday's statements by the protesters was the hearing of Geshev earlier in the day in the legal parliamentary committee. "Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev today showed the complete insolvency of the work of the prosecutor's office not only in the last 8 months but recently," they commented.

Last night, solicitor Nikolai Hadjigenov of the Poison Trio announced that 4 foreign MEPs would attend the fifth Great People's Uprising on Friday.

Arman Babikyan focused on yesterday's visit to Kozloduy, where he announced that there will be an increase in pensions and salaries. "The promise, you know, is not like the given," he added and ironically distributed a little money - BGN 200 thousand, to those present in the square.

 

