COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Anti-Record - 819 Registered Cases

Bulgaria: New negative record in the past 24 hours with 819 positive persons for coronavirus after 5,898 PCR tests made, according to the data in the National Information System.

This means that 13.89% of the tests performed were positive and also that a record high total number of newly infected with COVID-19 in 24 hours period since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of people cured in the last 24 hours is 350, and since the beginning of the pandemic in the country - 16,489.

6 people have died for the past 24 hours, thus their total number becomes 929.

Currently 1,380 patients with proven COVID-19 are treated in hospital facilities, 67 of whom are in intensive care units or clinics.

Sofia once again holds the record for a city with most new cases with - 265, followed by Plovdiv - 95, Blagoevgrad - 53, Targovishte - 43, Varna - 35 and Burgas - 33.