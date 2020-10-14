Traffic Accident Closed the Main Road Sofia-Varna

Sofia-Varna main road is closed at Balgarski izvor-Mikre at the intersection for village Kirchevo. Traffic police is on the spot to help the traffic, said officials.

The alternative way to travel around is Sopot-Ugarchin-Dermanci-Peshterna and vice-versa.

According to the police there was a frontal impact between a small truck and a car after which one woman, traveling in the car died on the spot. Another woman travelling with her and the driver are in hospital.