Traffic Accident Closed the Main Road Sofia-Varna

Society » INCIDENTS | October 14, 2020, Wednesday // 16:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Traffic Accident Closed the Main Road Sofia-Varna

Sofia-Varna main road is closed at Balgarski izvor-Mikre at the intersection for village Kirchevo. Traffic police is on the spot to help the traffic, said officials.

The alternative way to travel around is Sopot-Ugarchin-Dermanci-Peshterna and vice-versa.

According to the police there was a frontal impact between a small truck and a car after which one woman, traveling in the car died on the spot. Another woman travelling with her and the driver are in hospital.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: accident
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria