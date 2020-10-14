Bulgarian Authorities Allowed Experimental Waste Incineration 10000 Times Above the Norms

The Ministry of Environment and Water has allowed TPP "Bobov dol" to experimentally burn waste 10,000 times above allowed standards.

This became clear after Greenpeace won a two-year court battle and gained access to the correspondence between the Ministry of Ecology and TPP "Bobov Dol.

The state permission given by the Bulgarian government officials allowed the incineration of experimental waste in quantities exceeding the maximum threshold of 50 metric tones per year 10,000 times.

Based on this permission, the power plant associated with businessman Hristo Kovachki was allowed to use 500,000 tons as an alternative fuel for waste incineration for experimental purposes, which is 10,000 times above the standard and contradicting not only the Bulgarian but also the European legislation.

"Greenpeace - Bulgaria" and "For the Earth" reminded that they have been conducting lawsuits for years battling to stop waste incineration. In the beginning of March with the assistance of the international human rights organization "ClientEarth", the environmentalists have also filed a complaint with the European Commission against illegal waste incineration practices in several obsolete coal-fired power plants in Bulgaria.

"Waste incineration exposes workers at these plants, people living in these areas and the nature to huge health risk. Emissions from the combustion of waste may contain heavy metals, dioxins and furans that are present in waste gases, water or ash" says Meglena Antonova from Greenpeace -Bulgaria.