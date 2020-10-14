World Bank Approves USD 12 Billion to Help Developing Countries Get COVID-19 Vaccines

The World Bank approved USD 12 billion to help developing countries purchase novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and treatments, the organization said in a statement.



"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved an envelope of USD 12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments for their citizens," the release said on Tuesday. The World Bank seeks to support the vaccination of up to a billion people, the release said.



The USD 12 billion is part of the World Bank Group's package to provide up to $160 billion through June 2021 to help more than 100 countries. (ANI/Sputnik)