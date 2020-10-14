Council of Ministers: Bulgarians Must Observe the Measures, No Checkpoints Between the Cities

"We must all, as one, observe the measures imposed. Distance, disinfection, wearing masks and extra care are enough to protect ourselves. Nothing imposes additional restrictions such as checkpoints or other restrictions." This was said by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Health Minister Angelov: We are buying 2,500 vials of Remdesivir, we will not close the cities

"But we must remain responsible. This dynamic environment, in which the number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing, also requires that institutions continue to be maximally concentrated and that control be extremely strong. Especially now that the flu season is coming."

In order to ensure the treatment of every Bulgarian citizen affected by the new coronavirus, BGN 2.1 million were allocated at the meeting of the Council of Ministers for the purchase of the drug Remdesivir. We guarantee the provision at the national level with all the necessary medicines for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, it became clear at the meeting.

"We also provided BGN 14 million for the purchase of laptops for the needs of state and municipal schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be used to acquire 16,000 devices - 12,000 for students and 4,000 for teachers. This will help to provide laptops and to ensure the learning process in all its forms ", announced Minister Valchev.

Education is our main concern and priority. We do everything possible to make it accessible and high quality for all Bulgarian children in any situation. Under European programs, we will provide another 80,000 computers, the Prime Minister is categorical.