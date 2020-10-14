COVID-19: Bulgarian Health Ministry with Two New Orders

Two new orders issued by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov are in force from today.

According to one of them the home isolation of COVID-19 positive individuals is automatically terminated after 14 days.

This means that it is no longer necessary to obtain a negative result from a PCR test to terminate the isolation.

According to the same order, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will be released from hospitals at the discretion of the attending doctor and with specific indications /indicators/results of their tests. This applies to those who have the opportunity for subsequent isolation at home and adherence to the recommended treatment.

In this way, the previous requirement for negative PCR test in order to discharge patients from a medical institution is no longer valid, as well as the condition for documented minimum 10 days from the beginning of the clinical symptoms and minimum 3 additional days without any symptoms related to COVID-19.

The same condition remains for the persons who require follow-up medical care in a hospital, for the persons accommodated in places for social services, as well as for people with inability to isolate themselves and treated at home due to cohabitation with other people from risk groups.

PCR testing after the quarantine period will be canceled.

Another order of the Minister of Health from today, October 14: when holding football games at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" the audience is allowed up to 30% from the total capacity, when accommodating spectators in at least two seats between them and observing physical distance. from 1.5 m.

The government has decided to allocate BGN 2.1 million for the purchase of 2,500 Remdesivir. 1 vial costs 345 euros without VAT. This was stated by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at a briefing after the regular government meeting on Wednesday.

Regarding the medicine, the Minister of Health emphasized that so far in Bulgaria more than 2,800 vials have been received in the form of donations, which have been distributed to the RHIs in the country. Of these, 978 have been used so far.

"There are now 1,779 vials available. At present, all patients who need Remdesivir to be included in the treatment are satisfied," Angelov added.

He said the drug had been shown to be effective in treating patients around the world, including President Trump. Bulgaria has made a request for its purchase, and delivery is expected within 10-20 days.

The health minister also said that cities would not be closed, checkpoints would not be set up and no restrictive measures would be applied.