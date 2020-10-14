COVID-19: Czech Republic and Netherlands Have Announced Strict Quarantine Measures

More and more European countries are tightening restrictions on the spread of the coronavirus. As of today, the Czech Republic introduces partial quarantine for a period of three weeks. Schools and universities are closing, and pupils and students are moving to distance learning. Restaurants, bars, cafes and other catering establishments, as well as nightclubs, are also closing.

Partial quarantine is introduced today in the Netherlands. Bars and restaurants are closed, and the sale of alcohol after 8 pm is prohibited. Households are not allowed to receive more than three guests per day. Public transport will also be limited as much as possible.

In France, it is forecast that 90% of the beds in the intensive care units will be filled by the end of next week. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new restrictions tomorrow.

