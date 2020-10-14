PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Has Tripled Its Assets Per Capita Over The Last 11 Years

"Over the last 11 years, Bulgaria has tripled its net assets per capita to 9,586 euros. This is evident from a study by the authoritative German insurer Allianz," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook account.

Thanks to the good results in recent years, Bulgarian households and the economy are prepared for the crisis, said the Prime Minister.

 

This does not reassure us, but motivates us to work even harder. A prudent financial policy, the fight against smuggling and investment have allowed us to once again increase salaries in the public sector by another 10%.

Pensions will also be increased next year, and until the end of the pandemic we will continue to support the elderly with an additional BGN 50 to the pensions. We continue with our business support policies, which have already saved nearly 300,000 jobs.

Despite the heavy legacy of the candidates for power today, the country continues to grow. And this is evident from the assessment and analysis of international experts.

