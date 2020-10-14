Bulgaria Registered a Record Number of Newly COVID-19 Infected in One Day - 785

Society » HEALTH | October 14, 2020, Wednesday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Registered a Record Number of Newly COVID-19 Infected in One Day - 785

Bulgaria registered a record number of newly infected for the last 24 hours - 785. 5 819 PCR tests were performed, and 13.5% of the subjects gave positive samples. The number of active cases has increased to 8,712. 1,307 people have been admitted to hospitals, with 64 being treated in intensive care units.

Most newly infected are found in Sofia - 259, Plovdiv - 87 and Blagoevgrad - 82. The distribution in the other districts is: Burgas - 31; Varna - 27; Veliko Tarnovo - 12; Vratsa - 11; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 8; Kardzhali - 20; Kyustendil - 6; Lovech - 6; Montana - 19; Pazardzhik - 16; Pernik - 9; Pleven - 12; Razgrad - 19; Ruse - 19; Silistra - 4; Sliven - 16; Smolyan - 6; Sofia region - 11; Stara Zagora - 35; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 14; Shumen - 39; Yambol - 9.

In the last 24 hours, 164 people have been cured, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,139. ​​Eight people have died. So far, the coronavirus has killed 923 Bulgarians out of a total of 25,774 infected.

The national information system shows that in our country COVID-19 was found in 1,415 medical employees. In the last 24 hours, 31 new cases have been registered, of which 18 have been identified by doctors, 7 by nurses, 1 by a nurse, 2 by paramedics and 3 by other medical staff.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria