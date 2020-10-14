Bulgaria Registered a Record Number of Newly COVID-19 Infected in One Day - 785

Bulgaria registered a record number of newly infected for the last 24 hours - 785. 5 819 PCR tests were performed, and 13.5% of the subjects gave positive samples. The number of active cases has increased to 8,712. 1,307 people have been admitted to hospitals, with 64 being treated in intensive care units.

Most newly infected are found in Sofia - 259, Plovdiv - 87 and Blagoevgrad - 82. The distribution in the other districts is: Burgas - 31; Varna - 27; Veliko Tarnovo - 12; Vratsa - 11; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 8; Kardzhali - 20; Kyustendil - 6; Lovech - 6; Montana - 19; Pazardzhik - 16; Pernik - 9; Pleven - 12; Razgrad - 19; Ruse - 19; Silistra - 4; Sliven - 16; Smolyan - 6; Sofia region - 11; Stara Zagora - 35; Targovishte - 6; Haskovo - 14; Shumen - 39; Yambol - 9.

In the last 24 hours, 164 people have been cured, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,139. ​​Eight people have died. So far, the coronavirus has killed 923 Bulgarians out of a total of 25,774 infected.

The national information system shows that in our country COVID-19 was found in 1,415 medical employees. In the last 24 hours, 31 new cases have been registered, of which 18 have been identified by doctors, 7 by nurses, 1 by a nurse, 2 by paramedics and 3 by other medical staff.