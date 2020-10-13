Cristiano Ronaldo Positive with COVID-19

The news advanced by A Bola tv is confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 and was released from training with the Portuguese team, so he will not be an option for this Wednesday's game against Sweden.

In a note issued by the Portuguese Football Federation, it is revealed that the captain of the National Team “is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”. He will remain in Portugal and will not return immediately in his current club Juventus.

