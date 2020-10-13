COVID-19: Russia with Highest Number of Daily Cases on Record

Russia ’s coronavirus cases grew by 13,868 in the past day, the highest daily case tally since the start of the epidemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The average growth rate rose from 1% to 1.1%. The total COVID-19 case tally in the country reached 1,326,178.

Moscow confirmed 4,618 new coronavirus cases. Some new 557 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 420 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Rostov Region, 274 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 211 in the Voronezh Region and 208 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 271,427 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

"The situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia is rather alarming", said Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Healthcare Ministry stated on Tuesday, quoted by TASS.

According to the latest statistics, about 37.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.08 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,326,178 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,031,785 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,966 fatalities nationwide.