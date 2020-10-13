Bulgaria's Government Is Allocating BGN 5 Million for the Drug Remdesivir
The government is allocating BGN 5 million to stock up on the drug Remdesivir. The decision will be made at tomorrow's cabinet meeting. The news was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Kozloduy.
"Yesterday Angelov and I talked about allocating another BGN 5 million for this medicine, which they say helps. It does not cure, but it helps the most. It cured Trump. We will buy to have it in the warehouses ", explained Borisov.
