Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Wind and Heavy Rain

Orange code for strong winds and heavy rainfall is declared for 6 regions in the country for October 13.

This is according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning applies to the regions of Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik and Sofia-district. In these areas significant rainfalls are expected, in some areas the amount will reach 35-50 l / sq.m. Moderate to strong winds will be coming from south-southwest with to 18-20 m / sec.

Yellow code for heavy rainfall and strong wind was announced for October 13 in 9 regions– Sofia-city, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Kardzhali and Stara Zagora. A moderate to strong wind from the south-southwest is expected there, which will subsequently change its direction from the northwest and will intensify.

Yellow code for strong wind is valid for today in 13 regions in the country - Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Rumen, Razgrad, Targovishte and Ruse. A south-southwest wind with gusts of 18-24 m / s will blow in these areas.

A yellow code, powerful wind over the sea and strong wind blasts for the three coastal regions on the Black Sea - Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas, has been announced for October 13. Gusty south-southeast wind with maximum bursts up to 15-20 m / sec (7-8 Beaufort) and sea waves of 3-4 degree are expected.

On Wednesday afternoon from the southwest the clouds will start to break and the precipitation will gradually stop. The wind will be moderate to strong from the south-southwest, in the northwestern regions and the western part of the Southern Bulgarian lowlands - Gorno-Trakiiska Nizina, which will change its direction and will be coming from the northwest.