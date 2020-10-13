Czech Republic Imposes New Measures to Fight COVID-19

pixabay.com

The Czech Republic is imposing strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, all schools are going to distance learning, BNT reported.

For now, kindergartens remain open.

All restaurants and bars are closed. It is forbidden to gather more than 6 people. The measure will be in force until November 1.

The country returned to the state of emergency on October 5th. Then theaters, cinemas, sports and gyms were closed. In recent days, there has been a sharp jump in deaths as well as new infections.

