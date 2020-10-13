Czech Republic Imposes New Measures to Fight COVID-19
The Czech Republic is imposing strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, all schools are going to distance learning, BNT reported.
For now, kindergartens remain open.
All restaurants and bars are closed. It is forbidden to gather more than 6 people. The measure will be in force until November 1.
The country returned to the state of emergency on October 5th. Then theaters, cinemas, sports and gyms were closed. In recent days, there has been a sharp jump in deaths as well as new infections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » UK COVID-19 Cases Top 600,000 as Another 12,872 Confirmed
- » COVID-19: Four Major Cities in France Have Declared Maximum Alert
- » Romania Anounces New Tougher Measures Due to COVID-19
- » Paris Closes Bars and Raises COVID-19 Alert to Maximum
- » EU's Ursula von der Leyen in Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19
- » European Commission Signs Contract with Gilead to Secure EU Access to Remdesivir