96 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria
Society | October 13, 2020, Tuesday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
The 96th night of anti-government protests in Sofia passed peacefully. The protesters gathered around 8 pm in the "triangle of power" and closed Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. An hour later, the dissidents marched to Orlov Most, where they temporarily blocked traffic.
The demands remain the same - the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor. A fifth national protest is scheduled for Friday, with organizers urging police to join.
