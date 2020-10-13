96 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

Society | October 13, 2020, Tuesday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 96 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

The 96th night of anti-government protests in Sofia passed peacefully. The protesters gathered around 8 pm in the "triangle of power" and closed Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. An hour later, the dissidents marched to Orlov Most, where they temporarily blocked traffic.

The demands remain the same - the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor. A fifth national protest is scheduled for Friday, with organizers urging police to join.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria