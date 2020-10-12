Bulgaria: The Court Rules in Favor of Former King

The Supreme Court of Cassation has finally decided that "Tsarska Bistritsa" palace is ownership of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, former prime-minister and son of the last Bulgarian tsar.

This is the first case in which the judges have ruled in favor of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

The Tsarska Bistritsa Palace was built by his grandfather prince Ferdinand in the Bulgarian ski resort-Borovets.

The Supreme Court rejected the State's claim against Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha for the ownership of the park and the Tsarska Bistritsa Palace.

The court decision is final. Thus, Tsarska Bistritsa was awarded as the property of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and his sister Maria-Louise, who are living successors of the last Bulgarian tsar’s family.

This is the first case for the former estates of the Quartermaster's Office (which governed the royal estates), in which the court ruled in favor of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and his sister.

So far, the Bulgarian State has won the legal disputes over the properties "Sitnyakovo", "Capugol", as well as for the former royal park near Vrana.