Bulgaria: Deadly Accident in Sofia Public Transport

An elderly man was killed last night after being dragged by a trolleybus in Sofia. The accident happened last evening on Geshov Bld. The 68 year old passenger was coming out of the vehicle from one of the back doors when the trolley driver closed the door and took off. The passenger was out of the trolleybus but his jacket was caught by the shutting door.

The driver apparently didn’t look in the cameras and didn’t notice what’s going on and drove on the trolley. The passenger was pulled and dragged by his jacket for some time before falling on the ground when he apparently received deadly injuries.

The 44 years old trolley driver understood what happened and stopped the vehicle only after another man standing by on the street warned him with gestures.

The state prosecution is preparing to accuse the driver for causing a death by negligence which might result in up to 6 years in prison for the perpetrator.