Earthquakes in Greece

Several earthquakes, two of which with magnitudes of 5.1 and 5.2 respectively, were registered this morning near the Greek island of Crete.

The earthquake had an epicenter at sea about 50 km from the Cretan city of Sitia and about 350 km southeast of the capital Athens.

According to the Greek Institute of Geodynamics, the first quake was registered at 3.30 in the morning and had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, and so far the last was at 7.11 a.m. with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale.

There were other three earthquakes, with a magnitude between 4.1 and 4.4, which were recorded in the time interval between the ones with the highest magnitudes. /ANA