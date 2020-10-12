First Reported Case of a Person Suffering from COVID-19 and Influenza A (H1N1)

Society » HEALTH | October 12, 2020, Monday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: First Reported Case of a Person Suffering from COVID-19 and Influenza A (H1N1) pixabay.com

Mexican authorities have reported the first case in the country of a person suffering from both Covid-19 and influenza A (H1N1), reports AFP.
This is a 54-year-old woman who suffers from autoimmune diseases, chronic lung disease, has cancer and is overweight.

The patient showed symptoms at the end of last month and was hospitalized. Her condition was described as stable.

Mexico ranks fourth in the world in the number of deaths from the new coronavirus disease Covid-19 - 83,781. There are more than 817,500 registered infections.

However, Mexican authorities acknowledge that the actual number of coronavirus cases is higher.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, influenza, Mexico
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria