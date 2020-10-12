First Reported Case of a Person Suffering from COVID-19 and Influenza A (H1N1)

Mexican authorities have reported the first case in the country of a person suffering from both Covid-19 and influenza A (H1N1), reports AFP.

This is a 54-year-old woman who suffers from autoimmune diseases, chronic lung disease, has cancer and is overweight.

The patient showed symptoms at the end of last month and was hospitalized. Her condition was described as stable.



Mexico ranks fourth in the world in the number of deaths from the new coronavirus disease Covid-19 - 83,781. There are more than 817,500 registered infections.

However, Mexican authorities acknowledge that the actual number of coronavirus cases is higher.