Bulgarian National Football Team Lost to Finland 0:2

The football national team of Bulgaria lost for a third consecutive time after 0:2 defeat to Finland in League "B" - Group 4 of the League of Nations. The "Lions” who started with eight changes in the lineup, had several good moments in the first half and the beginning of the second half, but two quick goals within 15 minutes broke the Bulgarians.

Taylor (52) and Jensen (67) scored for the hosts where on goal was the newcomer Martin Lukov. The defeat is historically the first for Bulgaria from Finland, after seven victories and one draw in the eight matches played against the Scandinavians.

Unfortunately, the results of the representative team continue to be negative, as in the last 18 matches Bulgaria has only one victory against the Czech Republic (1: 0). Since the departure of Petar Hubchev as manager, the team has recorded ten losses, two draws and success with the Czechs..

Bulgaria remained without win l in the group after their first meetings with each of the opponents Ireland (1: 1), Wales (0: 1) and Finland (0: 2). The Lions have only one point and occupy the last place.