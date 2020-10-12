UK COVID-19 Cases Top 600,000 as Another 12,872 Confirmed

World » EU | October 12, 2020, Monday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: UK COVID-19 Cases Top 600,000 as Another 12,872 Confirmed

Another 12,872 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 603,716, according to official figures released Sunday.

The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 65 to 42,825, the latest data showed. Earlier Sunday, Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats

Advisory Group (Nervtag) and a British government adviser, warned that a second national coronavirus lockdown is a possibility in the face of a worsening situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horby said during the BBC's Andrew Marr Show program that Britain was at a "precarious point" and the "critical mission" now was to protect the National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, also warned that Britain has reached a "tipping point" in its epidemic, similar to that seen in March.

At present, Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, is between 1.2 and 1.5, slightly down from between 1.3 and 1.6 last week, the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has said. (ANI/Xinhua)

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria