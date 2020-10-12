Bulgaria: Traffic Police in Action

Society | October 12, 2020, Monday
A new specialized traffic police operation was launched today and will last until October 18. This was announced by Chavdar Kochev, an inspector in the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of the National Police, FOCUS News Agency reported.

"Absolutely all violations will be checked. Any violation found will be sanctioned," he added.

Inspector Kochev clarified that this operation is conducted twice a year and will be joint with the Automobile State Administration. He added that the action had nothing to do with the accident near Lesovo, where several people were killed.

