Bulgaria: Outbreak of COVID-19 in an Elderly Care Home in Sliven

Outbreak of COVID-19 in an Elderly care home in Sliven. The positive samples so far are 54. Among them there are 42 nurses.

"After the first case of infection, all staff were tested. The contact persons were tested first - 12 infected users and 4 staff members came out. It was decided to test all staff. All are in good general condition and are placed under home isolation ", said Dr. Nikolaj Boskovic from RHI-Sliven.

