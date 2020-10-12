Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 83 Newly Registered Cases

During the last 24 hours, 83 new coronavirus infections were registered in Bulgaria in 1191 PCR tests. One person died and 29 were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The active cases are currently 7663. Out of 1205 hospitalized 62 are in intensive care units.

Most new infected are registered in Sofia - 50 people. They are followed by Blagoevgrad with six and Montana with five.

From last Monday until today, the newly registered coronavirus infections in Bulgaria are 2801 in total - 84 % more than the previous week, according to official statistics.

The number of deceased and recovered for the past seven days remains almost unchanged - according to official statistics, the victims of COVID-19 are 50 people (compared to 52 between September 27 and October 4), and fully recovered are 834 - 10 more than the previous period.