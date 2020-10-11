WHO: Record Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases for Third Consecutive Day

WHO: Record Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases for Third Consecutive Day

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has been reaching daily record highs for three days in a row, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the past 24 hours, a record 383,359 new coronavirus cases were confirmed. The day before, there were 350,766 new cases, and before that, 338,779 new cases were reported by the WHO.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours stands at 8,575. The total global coronavirus death toll is at 1,064,838, according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases is 36,754,395. (ANI/Sputnik)

