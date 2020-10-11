Protests in Bulgaria: Day 94 of Anti-Governement Protests

People gathered again at the fountain in front of the Presidency on the 94th day of dissatisfaction with the country's government.

The organizer of the event is the so-called "Poison Trio".



"Together we have caused a serious international response to corruption and lawlessness in Bulgaria. We will not stop," they wrote on their Facebook page, and continue to demand the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor.

The demands also include remote and machine voting, early elections, convening a Grand National Assembly to amend the Constitution. "