Moody’s Raises Bulgaria's Long-Term Rating to BAA1

Moody's has raised Bulgaria's long-term foreign and local currency rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced on his Facebook page. According to him, this is due to the progress of Bulgaria in joining the Eurozone and the successfully conducted reforms.





The Prime Minister adds that international experts have noticed an improvement in the country's debt profile, a reliable currency board and a good budget policy.





Within two months, this is the second authoritative international agency that gives a positive assessment of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov writes. "Yet another international recognition of our fiscal policy obliges us to complete our work and not to deviate from the course," he concludes./BNR